HUYA Inc. (HUYA) soared 8.42 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock priced at $3.71, up 8.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.115 and dropped to $3.69 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. HUYA’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $18.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 70.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.00%. With a float of $82.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2067 employees.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUYA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.17 in the near term. At $4.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 939.37 million, the company has a total of 238,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,781 M while annual income is 91,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 388,770 K while its latest quarter income was -520 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

