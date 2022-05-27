Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) 20 Days SMA touch -5.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 26, 2022, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.20% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5976 and sunk to $0.553 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$3.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $473.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $306.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7961, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3939.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 110 employees. It has generated 243,264 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -892,873. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.16, operating margin was -186.21 and Pretax Margin of -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 17.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 shares at the rate of 1.01, making the entire transaction reach 19,973 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,489,125. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,469,350 in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.58 million was better the volume of 6.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0530.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.12% that was higher than 86.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.