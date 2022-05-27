indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) EPS growth this year is 11.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) established initial surge of 7.23% at $7.27, as the Stock market unbolted on May 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $7.44 and sunk to $6.665 before settling in for the price of $6.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDI posted a 52-week range of $5.07-$16.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.77.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the indie Semiconductor Inc. industry. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 42.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,562 shares at the rate of 6.81, making the entire transaction reach 119,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,938. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,699 for 7.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,503. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,750 in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.21.

In the same vein, INDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.24% that was higher than 77.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.