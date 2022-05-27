Search
Steve Mayer
Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.32 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) stock priced at $8.02, up 21.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.45 and dropped to $7.65 before settling in for the closing price of $7.76. ISIG’s price has ranged from $4.93 to $35.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.60%. With a float of $1.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.78 million.

The firm has a total of 39 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Insignia Systems Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 234,465. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 30,509 shares at a rate of $7.69, taking the stock ownership to the 139,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 20,706 for $7.58, making the entire transaction worth $157,041. This insider now owns 108,935 shares in total.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Insignia Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Insignia Systems Inc., ISIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Insignia Systems Inc.’s (ISIG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.98. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.10.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.79 million, the company has a total of 1,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,500 K while annual income is -3,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,150 K while its latest quarter income was 60 K.

