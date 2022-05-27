Investors finally get a glimpse of TAL Education Group (TAL) volume hitting the figure of 5.54 million.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.62, soaring 12.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Within the past 52 weeks, TAL’s price has moved between $1.60 and $43.73.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 33.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -828.30%. With a float of $176.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.37 million.

In an organization with 70914 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

TAL Education Group (TAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.22. Second resistance stands at $4.41. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.90 billion based on 644,869K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,391 M and income totals -1,136 M. The company made 541,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -108,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.