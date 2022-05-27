Investors must take note of Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) performance last week, which was 9.94%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $449.10, soaring 5.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $468.045 and dropped to $447.51 before settling in for the closing price of $440.11. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $375.50 and $612.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.00%. With a float of $442.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.62 million.

In an organization with 288000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 2,712,301. In this transaction Principal Acctg Officer of this company sold 4,498 shares at a rate of $603.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 500 for $602.03, making the entire transaction worth $301,015. This insider now owns 9,939 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.74) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.74% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.40, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.28 million. That was better than the volume of 2.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.35.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 28.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $537.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $509.84. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $472.85. Second resistance stands at $480.72. The third major resistance level sits at $493.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $452.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $439.65. The third support level lies at $431.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 209.31 billion based on 443,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 195,929 M and income totals 5,007 M. The company made 51,904 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,299 M in sales during its previous quarter.