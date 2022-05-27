Investors must take note of Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) performance last week, which was 11.61%.

On May 26, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) opened at $8.93, higher 3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.255 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $8.80. Price fluctuations for UA have ranged from $8.09 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

With a float of $405.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.65%, while institutional ownership is 67.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 45,340. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,899 shares at a rate of $15.64, taking the stock ownership to the 58,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 for $21.29, making the entire transaction worth $74,524. This insider now owns 313,578 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 7.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.28 in the near term. At $9.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. The third support level lies at $8.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are currently 476,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,683 M according to its annual income of 360,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,301 M and its income totaled -59,610 K.