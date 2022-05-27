Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) to new highs

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8505, plunging -58.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8599 and dropped to $0.4899 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, NRXP’s price has moved between $1.15 and $26.24.

With a float of $35.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 47.27%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 470,400. In this transaction Chief Comm. & Patient Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 23,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 33,715 for $13.11, making the entire transaction worth $442,004. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -789.51.

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

Looking closely at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 364.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9876, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8367. However, in the short run, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7946. Second resistance stands at $1.0123. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1646. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2723. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0546.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.47 million based on 66,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -93,060 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.