Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing QuantumScape Corporation (QS) to new highs

Analyst Insights

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $11.09, up 9.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.29 and dropped to $10.98 before settling in for the closing price of $11.18. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $10.00-$43.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $273.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 3,579,140. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $11.93, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 20,000 for $11.94, making the entire transaction worth $238,792. This insider now owns 496,925 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 48.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Looking closely at QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days average volume was 7.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.93. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.66. Second resistance stands at $13.13. The third major resistance level sits at $13.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.04.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.33 billion has total of 429,839K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -45,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -90,350 K.

