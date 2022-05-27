Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) kicked off at the price of $5.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 26, 2022, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) opened at $5.88, lower -0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.13 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $5.98. Price fluctuations for LU have ranged from $4.09 to $13.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.07 billion.

The firm has a total of 92380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU], we can find that recorded value of 7.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 64.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.27. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.51.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

There are currently 2,285,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,584 M according to its annual income of 2,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,484 M and its income totaled 456,030 K.