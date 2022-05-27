Search
Steve Mayer

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $375.54: Right on the Precipice

As on May 26, 2022, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.29% to $287.48. During the day, the stock rose to $289.47 and sunk to $275.49 before settling in for the price of $260.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LULU posted a 52-week range of $251.51-$485.83.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $336.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $375.54.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.54, operating margin was +22.11 and Pretax Margin of +21.32.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director sold 250 shares at the rate of 432.41, making the entire transaction reach 108,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,804. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 250 for 420.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,054 in total.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.28) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 36.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.34, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.13.

In the same vein, LULU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lululemon Athletica Inc., LULU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was better the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.48% While, its Average True Range was 18.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.78% that was higher than 56.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Steve Mayer

