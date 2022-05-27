McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is expecting -23.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.522, soaring 12.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5896 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Within the past 52 weeks, MUX’s price has moved between $0.46 and $1.71.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.00%. With a float of $390.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.02 million.

The firm has a total of 430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,400. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7123, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9252. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6115. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6353. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5419, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4961. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4723.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 288.08 million based on 474,276K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136,540 K and income totals -56,710 K. The company made 25,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.