Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) 20 Days SMA touches -28.17%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2022, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) opened at $1.19, higher 13.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.1605 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for METX have ranged from $1.14 to $31.20 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $10.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.83 million.

The firm has a total of 3721 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.49, operating margin of -44.68, and the pretax margin is -45.20.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -45.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.62 and is forecasted to reach -6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meten Holding Group Ltd., METX], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.3893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.3024. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4332. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5163. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6527. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0773. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9942.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Key Stats

There are currently 11,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,400 K according to its annual income of -60,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,765 K and its income totaled -78,068 K.