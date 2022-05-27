Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) 20 Days SMA touches -28.17%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

On May 26, 2022, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) opened at $1.19, higher 13.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.1605 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for METX have ranged from $1.14 to $31.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

With a float of $10.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.83 million.

The firm has a total of 3721 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.49, operating margin of -44.68, and the pretax margin is -45.20.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -45.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.62 and is forecasted to reach -6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meten Holding Group Ltd., METX], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.3893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.3024. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4332. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5163. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6527. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0773. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9942.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Key Stats

There are currently 11,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,400 K according to its annual income of -60,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,765 K and its income totaled -78,068 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) hike of 7.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) stock priced at $130.56, up 7.20% from the previous day...
Read more

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) kicked off at the price of $9.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $9.97, down 0.00% from the previous...
Read more

Aptiv PLC (APTV) soared 8.82 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $95.48, soaring 8.82% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.