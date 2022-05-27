MF (Missfresh Limited) dropped -11.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $0.19, down -11.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.1581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MF has traded in a range of $0.18-$11.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Missfresh Limited’s (MF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.52 million, its volume of 6.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 0.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1288. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1919 in the near term. At $0.2169, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2338. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1331. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1081.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.48 million has total of 206,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 935,690 K in contrast with the sum of -251,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,122 M and last quarter income was -973,668 K.