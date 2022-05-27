New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,277 M

On May 26, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) opened at $11.03, higher 7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.86 and dropped to $10.92 before settling in for the closing price of $10.94. Price fluctuations for EDU have ranged from $8.40 to $112.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 23.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $147.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 88126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.37, operating margin of +3.49, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2021, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to 69.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.17, a number that is poised to hit -1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

The latest stats from [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.72 million was inferior to 3.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.47. The third major resistance level sits at $13.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are currently 169,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,277 M according to its annual income of 334,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 614,090 K and its income totaled -122,440 K.