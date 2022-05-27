No matter how cynical the overall market is Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) performance over the last week is recorded -4.99%

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) open the trading on May 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.83% to $3.24. During the day, the stock rose to $3.32 and sunk to $2.97 before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $1.07-$16.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.46, operating margin was -77.75 and Pretax Margin of -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.28%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 564,000 shares at the rate of 1.24, making the entire transaction reach 699,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 250,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 566,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 814,000 in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.75.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

[Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.74% that was lower than 340.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.