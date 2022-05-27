No matter how cynical the overall market is, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.25%

May 26, 2022, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) trading session started at the price of $8.43, that was 2.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.645 and dropped to $8.39 before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. A 52-week range for UMC has been $7.49 – $12.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.90%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19426 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.96, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is +25.03.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +26.19 while generating a return on equity of 21.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 47.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.03 million, its volume of 6.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.72 in the near term. At $8.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.21.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are 2,484,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.47 billion. As of now, sales total 7,679 M while income totals 1,847 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,216 M while its last quarter net income were 692,000 K.