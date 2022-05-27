Now that Sono Group N.V.’s volume has hit 1.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 26, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $2.74, that was 9.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. A 52-week range for SEV has been $2.70 – $47.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.70%. With a float of $34.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.58 million.

In an organization with 176 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 70,578K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 252.90 million. As of now, sales total 16 K while income totals -75,660 K.