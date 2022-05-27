Search
admin
admin

Now that Sono Group N.V.’s volume has hit 1.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

May 26, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $2.74, that was 9.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. A 52-week range for SEV has been $2.70 – $47.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.70%. With a float of $34.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.58 million.

In an organization with 176 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 70,578K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 252.90 million. As of now, sales total 16 K while income totals -75,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) with a beta value of 1.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.90, plunging -22.97% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s (PLAG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On May 26, 2022, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) opened at $0.50, higher 51.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Synchrony Financial (SYF) volume hitting the figure of 6.32 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) stock priced at $34.14, up 3.65% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.