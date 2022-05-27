Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.31%

On May 26, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) opened at $52.00, higher 8.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.17 and dropped to $51.91 before settling in for the closing price of $51.09. Price fluctuations for RCL have ranged from $48.90 to $98.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -29.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.80% at the time writing. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 290,960. In this transaction Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of this company sold 3,637 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 116,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,859 for $77.02, making the entire transaction worth $297,222. This insider now owns 120,588 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$4.47) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.79, a number that is poised to hit -2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

The latest stats from [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.14 million was superior to 4.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 15.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.80. The third major resistance level sits at $61.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.28. The third support level lies at $48.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are currently 254,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,532 M according to its annual income of -5,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,059 M and its income totaled -1,167 M.