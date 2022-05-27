Search
Sana Meer
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) kicked off at the price of $9.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $9.97, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.04 and dropped to $9.97 before settling in for the closing price of $9.97. Over the past 52 weeks, IPOF has traded in a range of $9.77-$10.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 161.90%. With a float of $115.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.75 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Looking closely at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF), its last 5-days average volume was 5.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. However, in the short run, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.02. Second resistance stands at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.88.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 143,750K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 48,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 28,410 K.

Newsletter

 

Aptiv PLC (APTV) soared 8.82 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $95.48, soaring 8.82% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.7 million

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2022, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) trading session started at the price of $34.20, that was 13.54% jump from the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -4.53% for Veru Inc. (VERU) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2022, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) opened at $12.19, higher 2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

