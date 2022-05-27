Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.63 million

Markets

On May 26, 2022, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) opened at $3.04, higher 11.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Price fluctuations for HNST have ranged from $2.66 to $19.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -165.80% at the time writing. With a float of $84.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.54 million.

The firm has a total of 187 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.67, operating margin of -11.56, and the pretax margin is -12.11.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Honest Company Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 7,573. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 2,389 shares at a rate of $3.17, taking the stock ownership to the 203,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,273 for $3.17, making the entire transaction worth $51,585. This insider now owns 1,280,858 shares in total.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.04 while generating a return on equity of -6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Honest Company Inc., HNST], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) raw stochastic average was set at 12.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Key Stats

There are currently 92,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 300.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 318,640 K according to its annual income of -38,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,720 K and its income totaled -14,630 K.

Latest

