The key reasons why Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -80.81% away from 52-week high?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started the day on May 26, 2022, with a price increase of 10.72% at $34.82. During the day, the stock rose to $35.08 and sunk to $31.64 before settling in for the price of $31.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $21.23-$181.44.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 141.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.31.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2318 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.66, operating margin was +50.03 and Pretax Margin of +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.12%, in contrast to 39.90% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 23.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 80.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.53.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 3.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.37% that was lower than 104.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.