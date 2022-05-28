MetLife Inc. (MET) recent quarterly performance of -2.41% is not showing the real picture

As on May 26, 2022, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.58% to $66.91. During the day, the stock rose to $67.04 and sunk to $65.575 before settling in for the price of $64.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MET posted a 52-week range of $55.21-$73.18.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $823.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $685.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 43000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +10.97 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. MetLife Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer sold 56,857 shares at the rate of 70.29, making the entire transaction reach 3,996,376 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 215,376. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s President & CEO sold 42,748 for 60.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,596,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 144,015 in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

MetLife Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MetLife Inc. (MET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.67, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.79.

In the same vein, MET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.71, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MetLife Inc., MET], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.27 million was better the volume of 4.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. (MET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.51% that was higher than 27.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.