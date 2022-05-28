Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) last month performance of -6.16% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) open the trading on May 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.09% to $377.96. During the day, the stock rose to $382.40 and sunk to $364.4409 before settling in for the price of $352.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $319.05-$438.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 478.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $393.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $383.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.03, operating margin was +14.49 and Pretax Margin of +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s GC and Corporate Secretary sold 5,340 shares at the rate of 384.54, making the entire transaction reach 2,053,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,955. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 410.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,530,335. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,757 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.58) by $0.83. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 478.20% and is forecasted to reach 20.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.99, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.79.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.00, a figure that is expected to reach 4.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

[Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.27% While, its Average True Range was 19.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.60% that was higher than 42.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.