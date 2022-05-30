12.61% volatility in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $0.7388, up 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7414 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Over the past 52 weeks, SYRS has traded in a range of $0.65-$7.03.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 136.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $58.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.06 million.

In an organization with 124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 7,655. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,208 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -368.52 while generating a return on equity of -98.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9615, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8638. However, in the short run, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7459. Second resistance stands at $0.7694. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7973. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6945, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6666. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6431.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.67 million has total of 62,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,490 K in contrast with the sum of -86,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,470 K and last quarter income was -25,150 K.