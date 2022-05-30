27.68% percent quarterly performance for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 27, 2022, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) trading session started at the price of $15.04, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.10 and dropped to $14.78 before settling in for the closing price of $14.90. A 52-week range for FPI has been $10.62 – $16.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.30%. With a float of $45.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.14, operating margin of +32.50, and the pretax margin is +19.83.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Farmland Partners Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Farmland Partners Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 14,260. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $14.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,098,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $13.44, making the entire transaction worth $26,870. This insider now owns 1,097,307 shares in total.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +19.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Farmland Partners Inc.’s (FPI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.07 in the near term. At $15.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.43.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Key Stats

There are 50,067K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 746.04 million. As of now, sales total 51,740 K while income totals 9,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,890 K while its last quarter net income were 1,110 K.