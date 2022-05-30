3.22% volatility in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 27, 2022, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) opened at $41.15, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.63 and dropped to $40.96 before settling in for the closing price of $41.21. Price fluctuations for FFIN have ranged from $39.09 to $55.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.20% at the time writing. With a float of $136.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1400 employees.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 101,625. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $40.65, taking the stock ownership to the 85,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $40.85, making the entire transaction worth $204,250. This insider now owns 80,627 shares in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.90 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.84 in the near term. At $42.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.50.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 142,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 518,580 K according to its annual income of 227,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 131,890 K and its income totaled 55,970 K.