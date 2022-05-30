Search
-36.74% percent quarterly performance for LianBio (LIAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) stock priced at $2.97, down -3.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0599 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. LIAN’s price has ranged from $2.15 to $16.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.60%. With a float of $46.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.28 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LianBio (LIAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of LianBio is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 215,970. In this transaction Director of this company bought 69,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,730,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 120,000 for $2.63, making the entire transaction worth $315,600. This insider now owns 2,661,251 shares in total.

LianBio (LIAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -68.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LianBio’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LianBio (LIAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LianBio, LIAN], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, LianBio’s (LIAN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 324.81 million, the company has a total of 108,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -196,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,726 K.

