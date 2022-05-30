4.26% volatility in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock priced at $194.73, up 3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.94 and dropped to $194.73 before settling in for the closing price of $194.65. LPLA’s price has ranged from $127.03 to $220.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 13.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.90%. With a float of $79.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6059 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 2,708,220. In this transaction Managing Director of this company sold 15,724 shares at a rate of $172.23, taking the stock ownership to the 42,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Managing Director sold 1,900 for $159.25, making the entire transaction worth $302,575. This insider now owns 5,650 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.96 while generating a return on equity of 30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

The latest stats from [LPL Financial Holdings Inc., LPLA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.30.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $188.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $202.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $205.03. The third major resistance level sits at $209.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $196.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $190.48.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.56 billion, the company has a total of 79,965K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,721 M while annual income is 459,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,066 M while its latest quarter income was 133,740 K.