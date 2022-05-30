A look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.51, soaring 3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.125 and dropped to $13.97 before settling in for the closing price of $14.49. Within the past 52 weeks, DICE’s price has moved between $13.39 and $40.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -96.20%. With a float of $36.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 56 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.58) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 503.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.42 in the near term. At $15.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.11.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 553.88 million based on 38,229K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,130 K and income totals -48,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.