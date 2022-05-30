A major move is in the offing as American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) market cap hits 27.05 billion

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $148.86, soaring 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.09 and dropped to $148.39 before settling in for the closing price of $148.82. Within the past 52 weeks, AWK’s price has moved between $142.36 and $189.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.10%. With a float of $180.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +41.73.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 149,740. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 1,029 shares at a rate of $145.52, taking the stock ownership to the 12,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 2,362 for $172.03, making the entire transaction worth $406,335. This insider now owns 5,412 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +32.14 while generating a return on equity of 18.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $154.45. The third major resistance level sits at $156.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.70.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.05 billion based on 181,753K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,930 M and income totals 1,263 M. The company made 842,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 158,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.