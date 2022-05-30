Search
A major move is in the offing as PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) market cap hits 575.15 million

Markets

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $20.83, up 3.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.19 and dropped to $20.37 before settling in for the closing price of $20.15. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has traded in a range of $17.82-$44.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.40%. With a float of $9.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.91 million.

The firm has a total of 713 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.30, operating margin of +25.91, and the pretax margin is +28.56.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PubMatic Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 217,440. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.74, taking the stock ownership to the 2,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Controller sold 183 for $21.64, making the entire transaction worth $3,960. This insider now owns 443 shares in total.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +24.95 while generating a return on equity of 26.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PubMatic Inc.’s (PUBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PubMatic Inc., PUBM], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, PubMatic Inc.’s (PUBM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.63. The third major resistance level sits at $22.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.62.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 575.15 million has total of 51,874K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 226,908 K in contrast with the sum of 56,604 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,552 K and last quarter income was 4,779 K.

