Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) last year’s performance of -67.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.97, soaring 8.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $2.46 and $12.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -319.40%. With a float of $77.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.02 million.

The firm has a total of 227 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.81.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 632.79 million based on 216,703K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,270 K and income totals -101,880 K. The company made 1,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.