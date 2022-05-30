AEye Inc. (LIDR) last year’s performance of -44.84% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 27, 2022, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) opened at $5.36, higher 3.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.66 and dropped to $5.33 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. Price fluctuations for LIDR have ranged from $2.59 to $12.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -144.80% at the time writing. With a float of $134.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.95, operating margin of -2102.93, and the pretax margin is -2161.99.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 16.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 109,480. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.47, taking the stock ownership to the 2,590,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,783 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $74,122. This insider now owns 2,610,998 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2161.99 while generating a return on equity of -32.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 219.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Looking closely at AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, AEye Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.67. Second resistance stands at $5.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.01.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

There are currently 156,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 833.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,010 K according to its annual income of -65,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,080 K and its income totaled -24,880 K.