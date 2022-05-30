Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) average volume reaches $926.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 27, 2022, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) opened at $20.10, higher 3.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.57 and dropped to $19.90 before settling in for the closing price of $19.80. Price fluctuations for AMKR have ranged from $18.05 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.50% at the time writing. With a float of $33.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.97, operating margin of +12.48, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 550,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $22.00, taking the stock ownership to the 317,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CFO sold 5,000 for $24.41, making the entire transaction worth $122,050. This insider now owns 14,230 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.44% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Looking closely at Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.88. However, in the short run, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.78. Second resistance stands at $21.01. The third major resistance level sits at $21.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.44.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are currently 244,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,138 M according to its annual income of 643,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,597 M and its income totaled 170,660 K.