Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.71% last month.

May 27, 2022, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) trading session started at the price of $36.15, that was 7.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.26 and dropped to $36.01 before settling in for the closing price of $36.18. A 52-week range for AMPH has been $17.56 – $44.46.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.60%. With a float of $37.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1761 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.06, operating margin of +16.04, and the pretax margin is +19.22.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 349,323. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $34.93, taking the stock ownership to the 138,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO & Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,650 for $34.21, making the entire transaction worth $364,365. This insider now owns 2,104,143 shares in total.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPH) raw stochastic average was set at 75.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.08 in the near term. At $41.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.80. The third support level lies at $33.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Key Stats

There are 48,830K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.77 billion. As of now, sales total 437,770 K while income totals 62,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 120,370 K while its last quarter net income were 24,250 K.