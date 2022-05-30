Audacy Inc. (AUD) posted a 8.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 27, 2022, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $1.65, higher 6.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.775 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $1.45 to $4.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $111.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3586 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 163,000. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 3,258,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 3,175 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,836. This insider now owns 101,955 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8533. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8067 in the near term. At $1.8733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4767.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 143,519K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 235.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,300 K and its income totaled -11,070 K.