Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -17.31% last month.

On May 27, 2022, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) opened at $23.93, higher 9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.83 and dropped to $23.28 before settling in for the closing price of $24.13. Price fluctuations for AXSM have ranged from $19.38 to $74.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 108 workers is very important to gauge.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 20.56%, while institutional ownership is 50.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

The latest stats from [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.07. The third major resistance level sits at $31.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.97. The third support level lies at $20.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 939.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -130,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -39,630 K.