Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) last year’s performance of 8.75% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $254.04, up 1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $256.46 and dropped to $252.54 before settling in for the closing price of $252.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has traded in a range of $229.24-$277.29.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.40%. With a float of $282.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.24 million.

The firm has a total of 75000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.80, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 121,600. In this transaction EVP & President, Life Sciences of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $256.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s EVP HR & CHRO sold 14,374 for $271.90, making the entire transaction worth $3,908,291. This insider now owns 5,872 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.99) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.85% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Becton Dickinson and Company, BDX], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.17.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $259.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $257.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $259.07. The third major resistance level sits at $261.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $253.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $251.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $249.93.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.98 billion has total of 285,065K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,248 M in contrast with the sum of 2,092 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,011 M and last quarter income was 454,000 K.