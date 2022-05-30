Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 27, 2022, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) opened at $30.04, higher 4.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.045 and dropped to $30.00 before settling in for the closing price of $29.25. Price fluctuations for EAT have ranged from $25.14 to $65.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 350.20% at the time writing. With a float of $43.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.40 million.

In an organization with 59491 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.58, operating margin of +6.46, and the pretax margin is +4.35.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 12,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $25.40, taking the stock ownership to the 11,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s sold 500 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $15,090. This insider now owns 26,159 shares in total.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brinker International Inc. (EAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Brinker International Inc.’s (EAT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.49. However, in the short run, Brinker International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.04. Second resistance stands at $31.57. The third major resistance level sits at $32.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.95.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Key Stats

There are currently 43,841K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,338 M according to its annual income of 131,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 980,400 K and its income totaled 36,600 K.