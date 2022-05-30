Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) with a beta value of 1.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) stock priced at $0.65, up 4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.695 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. CIDM’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $2.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -21.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.20%. With a float of $151.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.73, operating margin of -42.88, and the pretax margin is -201.22.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Cinedigm Corp. is 13.22%, while institutional ownership is 11.50%.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -199.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cinedigm Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Looking closely at Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cinedigm Corp.’s (CIDM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3592. However, in the short run, Cinedigm Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6934. Second resistance stands at $0.7167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7384. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6484, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6034.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 112.01 million, the company has a total of 174,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,420 K while annual income is -62,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,080 K while its latest quarter income was -390 K.