Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) average volume reaches $671.58K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 27, 2022, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.75% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.839 and sunk to $0.7188 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$10.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2884, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8734.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1194 employees. It has generated 93,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,722. The stock had 2.60 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.08, operating margin was -36.90 and Pretax Margin of -64.58.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -64.11 while generating a return on equity of -241.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, RAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.98, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was lower the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0915.

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.70% that was lower than 111.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.