CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) stock priced at $20.43, up 0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.62 and dropped to $20.40 before settling in for the closing price of $20.52. CNO’s price has ranged from $18.96 to $26.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.80%. With a float of $115.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.62 million.

The firm has a total of 3350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 58,587. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $19.53, taking the stock ownership to the 32,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $21.56, making the entire transaction worth $64,680. This insider now owns 62,421 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.76. The third major resistance level sits at $20.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.23.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.38 billion, the company has a total of 115,889K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,122 M while annual income is 441,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 842,900 K while its latest quarter income was 112,300 K.