Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.42%

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $126.30, soaring 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.46 and dropped to $123.925 before settling in for the closing price of $125.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DRI’s price has moved between $111.57 and $164.28.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.20%. With a float of $124.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.00 million.

In an organization with 156883 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 248,354. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,925 shares at a rate of $129.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 76,725 for $152.38, making the entire transaction worth $11,691,397. This insider now owns 222,480 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.1) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.22% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.15.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.95. However, in the short run, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $127.69. Second resistance stands at $129.34. The third major resistance level sits at $131.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.27. The third support level lies at $120.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.60 billion based on 124,734K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,196 M and income totals 629,300 K. The company made 2,449 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 247,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.