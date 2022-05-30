Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Domo Inc. (DOMO) is expecting -22.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 27, 2022, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) opened at $32.45, higher 13.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.02 and dropped to $31.5233 before settling in for the closing price of $30.14. Price fluctuations for DOMO have ranged from $27.27 to $98.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 28.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $28.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 917 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.78, operating margin of -34.30, and the pretax margin is -39.76.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Domo Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 100,252. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,940 shares at a rate of $51.68, taking the stock ownership to the 19,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 36,000 for $55.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,988,705. This insider now owns 160,638 shares in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Looking closely at Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc.’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.16. However, in the short run, Domo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.70. Second resistance stands at $37.11. The third major resistance level sits at $39.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.71.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

There are currently 32,994K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 257,960 K according to its annual income of -102,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,990 K and its income totaled -33,250 K.

Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

