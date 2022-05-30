Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 260,350 K

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.50, soaring 5.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.299 and dropped to $18.30 before settling in for the closing price of $18.22. Within the past 52 weeks, DCT’s price has moved between $14.90 and $50.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.60%. With a float of $96.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.91, operating margin of -5.79, and the pretax margin is -5.77.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 49,980. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.66, taking the stock ownership to the 137,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $23.50, making the entire transaction worth $587,500. This insider now owns 548,184 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.50 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.57 in the near term. At $19.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.57.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 132,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 260,350 K and income totals -16,930 K. The company made 76,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -880 K in sales during its previous quarter.