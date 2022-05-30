Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) soared 1.81 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.37, soaring 1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.50 and dropped to $17.26 before settling in for the closing price of $17.17. Within the past 52 weeks, DNB’s price has moved between $14.31 and $22.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.40%. With a float of $331.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $428.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6296 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.42, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is -2.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 433,460,706. In this transaction Director of this company bought 21,825,816 shares at a rate of $19.86, taking the stock ownership to the 89,878,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 36,376,360 for $19.86, making the entire transaction worth $722,434,510. This insider now owns 18,473,610 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -21.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

The latest stats from [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 48.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.65. The third major resistance level sits at $17.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.45 billion based on 434,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,166 M and income totals -71,700 K. The company made 536,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.