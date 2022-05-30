Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.00%

On May 27, 2022, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) opened at $19.26, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.54 and dropped to $19.115 before settling in for the closing price of $19.21. Price fluctuations for EBC have ranged from $17.94 to $22.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 696.40% at the time writing. With a float of $166.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1889 workers is very important to gauge.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 782,688. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $19.57, taking the stock ownership to the 194,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 46,270 for $20.31, making the entire transaction worth $939,517. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +24.84 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

The latest stats from [Eastern Bankshares Inc., EBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.81. The third major resistance level sits at $20.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.96. The third support level lies at $18.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are currently 183,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 628,310 K according to its annual income of 154,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,900 K and its income totaled 51,520 K.