Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is -6.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 27, 2022, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) opened at $3.94, higher 1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.99 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Price fluctuations for GCI have ranged from $3.54 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 20.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.30% at the time writing. With a float of $135.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.43 million.

In an organization with 16300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.22, operating margin of +6.58, and the pretax margin is -2.74.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 27,679. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,604 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 70,000 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $294,000. This insider now owns 620,263 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -30.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. However, in the short run, Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.97. Second resistance stands at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

There are currently 146,591K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 567.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,208 M according to its annual income of -134,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 748,080 K and its income totaled -2,970 K.