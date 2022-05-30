Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.69 million

On May 27, 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) opened at $57.48, lower -0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.915 and dropped to $54.59 before settling in for the closing price of $58.72. Price fluctuations for ITCI have ranged from $28.40 to $66.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 202.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.40% at the time writing. With a float of $91.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.60 million.

The firm has a total of 512 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.41, operating margin of -340.90, and the pretax margin is -339.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 550,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 54,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 86,348 for $64.37, making the entire transaction worth $5,558,051. This insider now owns 45,339 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -339.04 while generating a return on equity of -52.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., ITCI], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.59. The third major resistance level sits at $64.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

There are currently 94,324K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,800 K according to its annual income of -284,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,000 K and its income totaled -72,120 K.